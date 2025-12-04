Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Johnson Controls International worth $301,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9%

JCI stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.