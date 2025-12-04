First Trust Advisors LP Sells 456,695 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of DoorDash worth $441,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on DoorDash from $272.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.62.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $222.48 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.85 and its 200-day moving average is $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.93 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, Director Alfred Lin bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.01 per share, with a total value of $24,876,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 514,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,300,493.47. This represents a 32.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total value of $56,539,896.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. This trade represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,563 shares of company stock worth $152,902,593. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.