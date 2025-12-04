CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,861,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.77% of CF Industries worth $263,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.