First Trust Advisors LP Has $337.90 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Honeywell International worth $337,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $211,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.76.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $215.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

