First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701,229 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Mondelez International worth $274,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 972,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after acquiring an additional 132,772 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,892,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,078 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

