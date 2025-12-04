DigitalBridge Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,354 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $36,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the sale, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,568.91. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,011 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,990. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.45.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.1%

Seagate Technology stock opened at $258.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $297.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.88.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

