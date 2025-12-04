Aflac Incorporated $AFL Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Aflac worth $406,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2%

Aflac stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 23.55%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.85%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,450. This represents a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

