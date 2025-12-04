Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 28,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 49.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

