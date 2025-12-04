Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,763 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,471,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,552,000 after buying an additional 1,820,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,270,157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after buying an additional 3,943,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.