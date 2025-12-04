Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $43.57 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.43. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.16.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

