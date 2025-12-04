Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,627 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UYLD. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of UYLD opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.1756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.