Brokerages Set Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT at $56.35

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 46.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 86,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,721.64. This represents a 13.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 213.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

