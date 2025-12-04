iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IHRT

iHeartMedia Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $564.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.69. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $997.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 224.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.