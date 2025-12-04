Channing Capital Management LLC Has $66.39 Million Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,796 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $66,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 810.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, New Street Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.4%

CDP opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.84.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.73%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

