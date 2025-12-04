Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Head to Head Review

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Revvity pays out 14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentra Group Holdings Parent 1 1 4 0 2.50 Revvity 1 5 8 0 2.50

Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.18%. Revvity has a consensus price target of $114.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentra Group Holdings Parent is more favorable than Revvity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and Revvity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.90 billion 1.32 $166.54 million $1.20 16.27 Revvity $2.76 billion 4.25 $270.39 million $1.99 51.90

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Concentra Group Holdings Parent. Concentra Group Holdings Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Concentra Group Holdings Parent and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentra Group Holdings Parent 7.33% 48.42% 5.90% Revvity 8.44% 7.52% 4.61%

Summary

Revvity beats Concentra Group Holdings Parent on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.