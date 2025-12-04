EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 43,707 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,463,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.