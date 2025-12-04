548,617 Shares in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD Purchased by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 548,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000. Carlyle Secured Lending comprises approximately 1.5% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned about 1.08% of Carlyle Secured Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CGBD shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, Director John G. Nestor sold 7,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $84,098.95. Following the sale, the director owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,119.96. This trade represents a 48.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 135.59%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

