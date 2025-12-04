CW Advisors LLC Sells 15,950 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

CW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,693.55. This represents a 30.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,751 shares of company stock worth $2,148,006. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

