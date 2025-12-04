Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $725.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

