Edward Md Kaye Sells 28,064 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 28,064 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,872,430.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $665,665.44. This represents a 73.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $69.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,328,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,294,000 after purchasing an additional 384,469 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 676.1% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,647,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,406,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,319,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

