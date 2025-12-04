International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Acquires £76,925.43 in Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Whitney purchased 62,541 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, for a total transaction of £76,925.43.

Sarah Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sarah Whitney acquired 12,459 shares of International Public Partnerships stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 per share, with a total value of £15,324.57.

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

INPP opened at GBX 125 on Thursday. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 105.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 128.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.68.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships ( LON:INPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a net margin of 52.68% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, research analysts predict that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.