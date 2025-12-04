Oleg Khaykin Sells 85,836 Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,513,288.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,025,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700,838.15. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Oleg Khaykin sold 68,810 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,753.70.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

