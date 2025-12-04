Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Sells $1,008,630.00 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) CEO Chad Abraham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,735.18. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $332.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.67. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

