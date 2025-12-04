Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Insider Buys £10,064.60 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Napper purchased 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 637 per share, for a total transaction of £10,064.60.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at GBX 629.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £199.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 651.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 623.66. Keystone Law Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 472 and a 1-year high of GBX 700.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 17.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keystone Law Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keystone Law Group plc will post 22.8524455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

