Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $396,014.92 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $396,014.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,920,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,649,810.32. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 191,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,147,286.92.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 127,938 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $817,523.82.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,505,494.98.

On Monday, November 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 227,803 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,988.45.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 100 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $649.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $158,944.50.

On Monday, October 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,403 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $401,738.15.

On Friday, October 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 46,696 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $278,308.16.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $924,754.17.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $887,235.90.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.