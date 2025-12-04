Artur Bergman Sells 41,080 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $472,830.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,893,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,307,649.51. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,035.18.

On Monday, November 24th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $457,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $658,437.44.

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

Fastly Trading Up 0.6%

FSLY stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $49,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.