Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Sells $1,265,400.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,027.62. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Patrick O’day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 148.6% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

