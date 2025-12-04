Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $762,480.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,949.36. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $73.22 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.13, a PEG ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 504.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 96.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $315,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Symbotic from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

