John Henderson Sells 8,750 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director John Henderson sold 8,750 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $559,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,534.20. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $69.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

