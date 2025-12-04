T Michael Glenn Sells 6,558 Shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $684,196.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,261.36. This represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pentair Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:PNR opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.85.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Pentair by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

