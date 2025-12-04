Decheng Capital LLC Sells 11,313,875 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. $LYEL

Decheng Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313,875 shares during the period. Lyell Immunopharma accounts for 1.2% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned approximately 3.85% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYEL. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of LYEL opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $473.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 794,292.69% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

