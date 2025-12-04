Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ Shares Sold by Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,552 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $25.26.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

