Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Purchased by Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 3.3% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.