CW Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 332.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,592 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 152,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 239,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after buying an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,882,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,535,000 after acquiring an additional 354,397 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.