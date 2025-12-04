CW Advisors LLC Has $16.64 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,807,000 after buying an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after purchasing an additional 291,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,320,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

Applied Materials stock opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

