CW Advisors LLC Purchases 18,498 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 4.1%

Tesla stock opened at $446.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 297.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.