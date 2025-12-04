Analyzing Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Escalade shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Escalade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalade has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 2 3 3 0 2.13 Escalade 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OneWater Marine and Escalade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OneWater Marine currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.22%. Given OneWater Marine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneWater Marine is more favorable than Escalade.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneWater Marine and Escalade”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.87 billion 0.10 -$114.58 million ($7.08) -1.62 Escalade $241.54 million 0.74 $12.99 million $0.91 14.31

Escalade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Escalade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneWater Marine and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine -6.12% 1.84% 0.44% Escalade 5.26% 7.49% 5.65%

Summary

Escalade beats OneWater Marine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, SIK, BearX, and Bear Traditional brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, USW, and PER4M brand names; safety products under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, Air Hockey, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard tables and accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Brunswick Billiards, Gold Crown, Centennial, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, Players, Minnesota Fats, and Mosconi brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Winmau, DMI, Prodigy, Arachnid, Accudart, and Nodor brands; water sports products under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, ACL, and Zume Games brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

