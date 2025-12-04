Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) PT at $18.20

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 price objective on Afya and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

Get Afya alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AFYA

Afya Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Shares of AFYA opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Afya has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in Afya by 50.6% during the third quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 891,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 299,419 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Afya by 45.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.