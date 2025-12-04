LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives $27.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $18.50 on Thursday. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.19.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,271,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,877.52. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 22.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

