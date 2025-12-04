HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBT
Institutional Trading of HBT Financial
HBT Financial Stock Performance
HBT opened at $24.94 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HBT Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.
HBT Financial Company Profile
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
