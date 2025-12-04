HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT opened at $24.94 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

