Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,158.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,298 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,925,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,669,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,052,000 after buying an additional 76,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $143.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

