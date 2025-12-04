BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.84 and traded as low as C$12.01. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$12.63, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.17. The stock has a market cap of C$403.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.08.

BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec. The company manages and operates a retail network of furniture.

