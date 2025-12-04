Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.13 and traded as low as GBX 19.75. Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 19.98, with a volume of 744 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.09.
Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX (0.29) EPS for the quarter. Inspiration Healthcare Group had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 1.3444767 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inspiration Healthcare Group
Inspiration Healthcare (AIM: IHC) designs, manufactures and markets pioneering medical technology. Based in the UK, the Company specialises in neonatal intensive care medical devices, which are addressing a critical need to help to save the lives and improve the outcomes of patients, starting with the very first breaths of life.
The Company has a broad portfolio of its own products and complementary distributed products, for use in neonatal intensive care designed to support even the most premature babies throughout their hospital stay.
