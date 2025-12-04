VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.2719. VolitionRX shares last traded at $0.2844, with a volume of 1,096,142 shares traded.

VolitionRX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

