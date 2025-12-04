Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 14.8% – Still a Buy?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 and last traded at GBX 1.18. Approximately 59,831,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 19,235,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03.
Strategic Minerals Trading Up 9.8%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile
In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.
In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.
