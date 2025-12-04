Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petrofac Ltd. (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.0001. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.0011, with a volume of 101,693 shares traded.

Petrofac Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Stories

