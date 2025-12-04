First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Chubb worth $371,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $295.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $3,133,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,512.20. This trade represents a 45.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.32.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

