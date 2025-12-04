First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Accenture worth $328,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $42,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $273.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.45.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

