First Trust Advisors LP Sells 162,912 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,912 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Cloudflare worth $871,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $87,868,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,776,000 after acquiring an additional 658,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of -680.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total transaction of $6,993,826.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,829.30. This trade represents a 58.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total value of $11,862,880.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,528 shares of company stock valued at $133,985,858. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

