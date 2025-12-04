First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 249,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $282,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

